Flood kills one, causes serious damage to residential areas in southeastern Iran

One person was killed and about 1,700 houses were damaged after the recent floods hit the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Tasnim news agency quoted the governor of the province as saying on Friday.



Following Thursday's floods, rescue operators saved the lives of the people and prevented closure of roads, Ali Osat Hashemi said.



Osat Hashemi said that the houses have been damaged mostly because the houses were made of mud-bricks.



An old woman lost her life in the floods after her 50-year-old mud-brick house collapsed, he added.



In the meantime, the provincial governor highlighted the importance of recent heavy rains in the province and said, before the rain, all of the palm trees of the province were dying because of lack of water.

