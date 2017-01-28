Canadian wingsuit flier dies after crash in China

World-famous wingsuit flier Graham Dickinson died after a crash during training in south China on Wednesday, according to a rescue team on Friday.



His body was found on a cliff at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie of Hunan Province on Thursday.



The 28-year-old Canadian, who finished third in the 2016 world wingsuit flying championships held at the Tianmen Mountain, signed an agreement with the mountain's management office on Jan. 15, which permitted him to train. The agreement also made the mountain office immune from liability.



Dickinson's landlord found the tenant missing on Thursday morning and reported to police. A rescue team of 40 people found Dickinson dead with his wingsuit on.



Dickinson was the second flier killed in a training accident at the Tianmen Mountain National Park within four years. Hungarian Victor Kovats died after a cliff crash in 2013.

