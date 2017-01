People burn incense and pray for good luck in the coming year at Tanzhe Temple in Beijing's Mentougou district on January 28, the first day of Spring Festival . Midnight saw a huge influx of visitors to the sacred spot, with each hoping to be the first to make an offering in the new year. Around 15,000 people visited the temple from midnight to early morning on the first day of the Year of the Rooster, with incense, candles and prayers offered in hope of securing good fortune.