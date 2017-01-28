Two Kenyan police officers killed along Somalia border

Two Kenyan police officers were killed and four others seriously wounded on Friday when their vehicle was hit by explosive device along the border with Somalia.



A security officer said the deceased from Administration Police were responding to an attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists on a Kenya Defence Forces base in Kulbiyow when they were attacked.



"We lost two officers while the other four have been admitted at the hospital here in Nairobi. They were responding to the attack on KDF base in Somalia," said an official aware of the incident.



The security office who declined to be named said their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as it crossed the border to Somalia to rescue KDF personnel who were under siege.



The injured were flown to Nairobi for specialized treatment and those who saw them said they had serious multiple injuries. The incident forced the officers to abandon their mission.



"Reinforcements deployed by the KDF in Kenya encountered massive IEDs along the MSR (military service requirements) and had to abandon mission," said the official. A reinforcement that arrived hours later managed to take control of the base.



Somali militants staged a dawn attack on KDF camp in Kolbiyow and killed an unknown number of Kenyan soldiers who are part of the AMISOM troops. The militants used twin suicide vehicle bound improvised explosive devices (SVBIED).



KDF said it sent reinforcement which was able to destroy two vehicles loaded with improvised explosive devices within the vicinity of their Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Kulbiyow, an area near Kenya's border with Somalia.

