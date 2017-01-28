China to improve geological disaster prevention in Xinjiang

China will invest 50 million yuan ($7.3 million) over the next three years to improve geological disaster prevention in Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region.
This year, the region, in northwest China, will be the subject of a comprehensive geological survey in five counties including Yecheng, Uqar and Shache in its south and west, said Wei Wenhui, head of the regional geological environment monitoring institute.
Geological disaster prevention networks will be built in the five counties to avoid casualties and property losses, said Wei.
About 60 percent of the region's total land is prone to disasters. Last year, the region suffered 65 geological disasters, causing direct economic losses of 290 million yuan.
On July 6, 2016, a landslide in a village in Yecheng killed 35 people. The residents have since been relocated.