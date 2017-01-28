Brazilian president sends Chinese New Year's greetings

Brazilian President Michel Temer sent a message Friday evening extending his best wishes for the Chinese Lunar New Year, and the city kicked off its first public celebration of the occasion, also known as the Spring Festival
.
Addressing the "Chinese friends in Brazil, China and the whole world," the Brazilian president wished them health and prosperity in the new year.
Temer also said that the two countries work together to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership in the defense of shared interests.
Referring to the Rooster, the Chinese zodiac sign under which this year falls, the Brazilian president said it "is a symbol of much of what characterizes Chinese and Brazilians: we wake up early, work hard and face our challenges with courage. It is necessary to have courage to face the challenges of life. It is necessary to work hard to make our dreams come true."
He also recalled that his first official trip as Brazilian president brought him to China in September 2016.
During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
, "we managed to advance in joint initiatives, which will result in new investments, more trade and scientific and technological progress, to the benefit of both countries," Temer said.
In another development, Rio on Friday evening held its first public Spring Festival celebration with a three-day party in the bohemian neighborhood of Lapa.
The event featured performances of Chinese music and martial arts, as well as massage and acupuncture services and calligraphy demonstrations. There were also kiosks with typical Asian foods and beverages.
In addition, for the first time, Rio's world-renowned statue of Christ the Redeemer was illuminated by red lights for the Chinese Lunar New Year.
The event was promoted by the Chinese Consulate and six associations of Chinese communities in Rio, and supported by the Rio municipal government.
"It is a big event not only for the Chinese people, but for Brazilian people too. Brazil and China are big countries, and in the economic and trade fields we have a lot of exchange, but it is still not enough. In the field of cultural exchange, there is much more room for growth. This celebration is for this purpose, to deepen understanding about our cultures," said Li Yang, the Chinese consul general in Rio.
The Chinese official expected some 10,000 people will attend the three-day event, which will last until Sunday.