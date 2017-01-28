Myanmar-Chinese begin grand celebration of New Year in Yangon

Myanmar-Chinese began a grand celebration of the traditional Chinese New Year on Saturday.



An inaugural ceremony was held at the archway of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Latha township in the western part of Yangon.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang, Patron of the ruling National League for Democracy Party (NLD) U Tin Oo and Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce U Myint Shwe.



U Phyo Min Thein urged the Chinese people in Myanmar to collaborate for the country's development.



The event has been the grandest in several decades in Chinatown.



Chinese Ambassador Hong hoped that the Myanmar people could also enjoy the New Year celebration.



Various entertainment programs, including songs and dances, were launched at six stages up to late night.



Chinese traditional handicrafts and cultural objects were also showcased at booths.



A total of five archways were built in the Chinatown with more than 3,000 light bulbs spanning along Maha Bandoola Street, the main road of Chinatown.

