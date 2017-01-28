Drone attack kills seven IS militants in eastern Afghanistan

At least seven militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) have been killed in a drone attack targeting their hideouts in the eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, an army spokesman said.



"Acting upon intelligence report, the unmanned plane targeted the positions of IS rebels in Achin district early Saturday, killing seven insurgents, including two judges of the terrorist group," army spokesman in the eastern region Shir Aqa Faqiri told Xinhua.



He said airstrikes against militants will continue.



The US military stationed in Afghanistan often conduct drone attacks against militants in the conflict-hit country.



Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital has been the scene of IS activities over the past two years.

