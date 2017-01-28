China's county-level areas all covered by fire service

China's county-level areas are all covered by fire fighting and rescue service as of 2016, according to the Ministry of Public Security
(MPS).
The areas included 102 newly added locations in Tibet Autonomous Region, Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, and the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, according to the firefighting division under the MPS.
China improved its fire service last year, including the establishment of a remote monitoring system to manage and monitor risks in 30 city-level regions, the division said.
Infrastructure for fire control was also upgraded and restructured at 8.68 million sites identified as fire hazards, up 39.9 percent year on year.