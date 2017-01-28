Folk art performance held for Spring Festival in Hangzhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/28 16:54:39
Performers wearing as roosters give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 

Performers wearing as "roosters" give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 


 
Performers wearing as roosters give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 

Performers wearing as "roosters" give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 


 
Performers wearing as roosters give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 

Performers wearing as "roosters" give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 


 
Performers wearing as roosters give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 

Performers wearing as "roosters" give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei) 


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus