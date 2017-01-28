Folk art performance held for Spring Festival in Hangzhou

Performers wearing as "roosters" give new year greetings to citizens and tourists on Hefang Street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 28, 2017. A folk art performance was held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, attracting many visitors.(Xinhua/Long Wei)

