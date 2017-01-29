China sees huge spike in tourist numbers on day 2 of Spring Festival

Income generated by the tourism sector totaled 76 billion yuan ($11.1 billion) on Saturday, an increase of 14.5 percent compared with the same period last year, the data showed.



Popular tourist destinations include hot spots in Dali and Lijiang in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Sanya in South China’s Hainan Province, and Hangzhou in East China’s Zhejiang Province, domestic news portal sina.com reported on Sunday. Airline tickets to those destinations are hard to find, the report said.



For example, the number of tourists visiting the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou jumped 22.83 percent year-on-year to 508,400 on Saturday, data from the CNTA showed.



The CNTA estimated on Thursday that there will be 343 million people traveling within the country during the Spring Festival holiday.



The number of passengers on international flights, such as those flying to Australia, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia also witnessed a record high on Saturday, sina.com said.



It is estimated that 6 million Chinese tourists will travel abroad during the Spring Festival holiday, spending more than 100 billion yuan in total, up 11.5 percent year-on-year, according to a report by travel website ctrip.com. Among the 174 countries and regions of travel destinations, the US, Australia, and Thailand are likely to be the most popular, the CNTA said in a statement on Thursday.



Higher incomes, simpler visa application procedures and more flights are the reasons behind the surge in outbound tourists, the ctrip report noted.



The number of tourists during the seven-day holiday in 2016 reached 302 million across the country, generating revenues of 365.1 billion yuan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

