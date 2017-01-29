May to play ‘special relationship’ card to Brussels

Theresa May became the first foreign prime minister to meet US President Donald Trump . The meeting received more attention in the UK than in the US and this disproportionate media coverage is representative of the different bargaining positions of the two leaders. Although the so-called "special relationship" is strong, the current period sees the UK need the US more than the opposite.In particular, May is in need of a powerful international partner as she is heading her country into difficult negotiations which will define the nature of its disengagement from the EU. Although the UK can in the long term even benefit by its exit, the uncharted waters of the process add a special difficulty to her role. That is because the EU is expected to be particularly tough in Brexit talks "pour décourager les autres." From a European perspective the more the UK will achieve in disassociation negotiations, the more - already existing - centrifugal tendencies will be strengthened in Europe.By contrast, Trump lays emphasis on the British-American relationship but he also has to deal with many other policy priorities. Perhaps the most important ones are the new landscape in relations with Russia and China as well as the impact of his anti-globalization and anti-immigration strategy. This political reality gives the 45th US President some flexibility and time in approaching the UK. Subsequently, while a free trade deal between the two countries is on the agenda of both Trump and May as the latter said in her speech at the Republican Congress of Tomorrow conference, it is she who first pushes toward its conclusion as early as possible. The British urgency might facilitate Trump's effort to impose some of his own terms, including the opening of the National Health Service to American firms, which is regarded by The Economist as unpalatable for the UK.In spite of her relatively weak position, by visiting Washington and meeting with Trump, May seeks to send a clear signal to Brussels that the UK can heavily rely on its "special relationship" with the US, especially if a bilateral free trade agreement will shortly gain ground. Technically and legally, the UK is not allowed to negotiate similar deals before it leaves the EU. Chancellor Philip Hammond has admitted so. Of course, political realism can overcome restraining factors should both London and Washington are finally prepared to proceed.If May encounters a significant challenge after her meeting with Trump, this is not related to the modus operandi of the EU and what it stipulates for the timing of negotiating separate trade deals. It principally refers to how she will play the "special relationship" card in Brussels. The 45th US President is a politician who is not seen favorably in Europe. He pays almost no attention to the transatlantic partnership and his does not care whether the EU remains united or not. Trump was not diplomatic vis-à-vis Europe in his press conference with May. He considered Brexit a "wonderful thing" for the UK.In that regard, the British Prime Minister needs to find a balance between her close collaboration with the US under Trump and the risk of giving the impression that she aligns herself with the President's position on Europe. As opposed to Trump, May believes in the importance of the EU. The fact that she heads the Brexit talks after the UK referendum does not mean she downplays the EU role in the world. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, she said she "want[s] the EU to continue to be strong and she want[s] to continue to have a close and strategic partnership with the EU."Another big question which is raised after the May-Trump meeting is how their countries will cooperate at the international level. The British Premier said in the press conference that Trump is "100% behind NATO." Although Trump remains uncertain, such a commitment can constitute the basis for the collaboration between London and Washington at the foreign policy and military level. The will of both sides to lead together the world is evident.But the fundamental difference - as opposed to previous years - comes from May's speech to the Republican conference which possibly marks the end of liberal internationalism as well as of "failed policies of the past" and goes hand-in-hand with Trump's modern isolationism. The acknowledgment that "the days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in [their] own image are over" will be the dominant element of world politics in the future. Rising powers such as China and Russia will play a critical role in this new international system.The author is a lecturer at the European Institute in Nice, France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn