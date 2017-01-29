Passengers wait for rescue at sea after Malaysian boat carrying Chinese tourists sinks

A missing boat carrying Chinese tourists has been found sunken off Malaysia's Sabah state on North Borneo, and multiple survivors were reported drifting at sea waiting for rescue, China's consulate general's office in Kota Kinabalu said Sunday.



The boat went missing on Saturday after sailing from Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, to Pulau Mengalum, a popular tourist island some 60 km to the west. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the boat was carrying 31 people, including 28 tourists from China.



China's consulate office, citing reports from Malaysian authorities, said the boat has sunk in waters near Pulau Mengalum. The skipper and one of the crew left to look for help, while the passengers and the remaining crew member stayed together to wait for rescue.



The consulate office said the search and rescue operation was still ongoing. Malaysian authorities said earlier the joint rescue effort by the maritime enforcement agency, navy and airforce was hampered by bad weather.

