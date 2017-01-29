Tiger mauls visitor to death at Ningbo zoo

A man died after being mauled by a tiger at a wildlife zoo in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday.



The visitor crossed an isolation strip and stepped into the tiger enclosure in Ningbo Youngor Zoo, according to a witness. Staff members used fireworks to drive away the tiger after it mauled the man and tried to snatch him away.



Videos circulated online show the man in blood as the tiger snatched him.



There is a river that separates the tiger enclosure and the visitors. It is unknown why the man crossed the river.



A woman was mauled to death in July at the Badaling Safari World in Beijing, where visitors can drive in their vehicles but the woman went out of her car despite warnings.

