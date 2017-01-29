Mountain roads, Mount Qomolangma, SW China

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2016 shows mountain roads and Mount Qomolangma, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The 8,844.43-meter-high Mt. Qomolangma, located on the border of China and Nepal, is the world's tallest peak. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2016 shows 7,350-meter-high Mount Chomolhari, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2016 shows 7,350-meter-high Mount Chomolhari, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2016 shows 7,694-meter-high Naimon'nyi Peak, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)