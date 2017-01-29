Rouhani criticizes Trump's plan to restrict immigration, travel to US

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/29 18:21:16





"Today is not the era for segregating nations with walls," Rouhani said.



On the contrary, if there is any wall between the nations, it should be removed, he added.



Besides, Rouhani said that creating distances between the nations and peoples of different geographies is not the demand of modern age.



"Today, the nations are neighbors in terms of cultural and scientific cooperation and civilization. Also, communication technology has removed distances among the global people," he said.



US President



Trump signed an executive order Friday to restrict immigration from some countries, which he said, is "compromised by terrorism."



The order does not reveal the name of the countries, but a White House official named the countries as Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.



The Islamic republic has dismissed the allegations of supporting terrorism in the region.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday criticized new United States plan for visa ban on some nations and building wall in the border with Mexico."Today is not the era for segregating nations with walls," Rouhani said.On the contrary, if there is any wall between the nations, it should be removed, he added.Besides, Rouhani said that creating distances between the nations and peoples of different geographies is not the demand of modern age."Today, the nations are neighbors in terms of cultural and scientific cooperation and civilization. Also, communication technology has removed distances among the global people," he said.US President Donald Trump has vowed to build a "great wall" along the US-Mexico border to stop the flow of illegal immigrants from Mexico.Trump signed an executive order Friday to restrict immigration from some countries, which he said, is "compromised by terrorism."The order does not reveal the name of the countries, but a White House official named the countries as Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.The Islamic republic has dismissed the allegations of supporting terrorism in the region.