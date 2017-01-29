Brunei has third highest social media penetration in world: report

Brunei has the third highest social media penetration in the world with 370,000 users, or 86 percent of its total population, local media reported Saturday.



Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) topped the chart with 99 percent social media use, said the report, citing latest statistics of the new Digital in 2017 Global Overview report from We Are Social and Hootsuite.



The latest data shows that eight countries around the world have social media penetration levels in excess of 80 percent.



Brunei also fared very high in terms of penetration of mobile social media with 76 percent people using it. It is the sixth highest globally after Qatar, the UAE, South Korea, Aruba and the Maldives.



In total, 10 countries have mobile social media penetration rates in excess of 70 percent, but 43 countries have penetration rates of less than 10 percent, the majority of which are in Africa.



This year's report also highlighted that almost two-thirds of the world's population now has mobile phones and more than one in five of the world's population shopped online in the past 30 days.

