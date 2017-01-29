Ghanaian president swears in 12 new ministers

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office 12 ministers-designate approved by parliament, charging them to deliver on the commitments the governing New Patriotic Party made to the electorates ahead of last year's elections.



Addressing the ministers on Friday night, Akufo-Addo said the oath sworn by the ministers is a heavy responsibility especially since the Ghanaian people have been clear and emphatic in demanding a change in the nation's direction, in the quality of governance, in the management of the national economy as well in national attitudes.



"We are required to fulfill the commitments of our mandate and I am certain that with God's guidance, sincerity of purpose, integrity of character, hard work and genuine collaboration together, we shall deliver and honor these commitments," he said.



He urged the new ministers to protect the public purse and always ensure value for money in all public transactions.



The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway who is among the first batch of nominees vetted by parliament's appointments committee is out of the country and is expected to be sworn in by the president at the country's embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.



Full list of ministers sworn-in: Ken Ofori-Atta (Finance), Alan Kyerematen (Trade and Industry), Gloria Akufo (Minister for Justice and Attorney-General), Albert Kan-Dapaah (National Security), Dominic Nitiwul (Defence), Alima Mahama (Local Government and Rural Development), Ambrose Dery (Interior), Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Education), Kwaku Agyemang-Manu (Health), Owusu Afriyie Akoto (Agriculture), Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister) and Boakye Agyarko (Energy).

