14 Austrian terror suspects to face remand hearings over weekend

The 14 suspects arrested by Austrian authorities following a series of large-scale anti-terror raids on Thursday are to have their remand hearings conducted on the weekend, according to an Austria Press Agency report.



While no information regarding the progress of the investigations has yet been provided, it was confirmed by a public prosecutor in Graz that the 14 men and women are to be taken to prison by Saturday morning, APA said.



From there, the remand hearings would have to take place within 48 hours, to determine whether they will be kept in pre-trial detention or be released from custody, it said.



Four of the suspects are presently being held in Vienna, with the remainder in Graz.



The allegations leveled against the suspects are both suspicion of association with a terrorist organization, in this case Islamic State, as well as connection to an anti-state organization.

