European players dominate E. Africa junior tennis tournament

Players from Europe reigned supreme at the Internatianl Tennis Federation (ITF) East African 18 and Under Junior Circuit that ended on Saturday in Nairobi.



George Loffhagen from Britain beat Michal Mikula from Poland 6-2, 6-3 to win the boys' singles in a match played under scorching sun.



Sri Lanka's Adithya Karunaatne took top honors in the girls' category when she beat Destinee Martins of Britain 6-4, 6-4.



In the boys' doubles, the African pair of Alex Cyrille Lago (Cote d'Ivoire) and Laaroussi Lalami (Morocco) beat their opponents Dennis Moses (Zimbabwe) and Christophe Pognon (France) 6-4, 6-3 to reign supreme.



The Serbian duo of Mila Saric and Nevana Sokovic beat their opponents Tiffany Lagarde (Canada) and Julia Popyk (Ukraine) 6-0, 6-3 to claim the title.



Over 80 players took part in the tournament in search of points to improve their global rankings.



The ITF Junior Circuit is the premier level for worldwide competition among under-18 junior tennis players.

