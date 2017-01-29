Iran tests advanced generation of IR-8 centrifuges

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) began the test of advanced generation of IR-8 centrifuges by injecting uranium hexafluoride (UF6), Iranian Students News Agency reported on Saturday.



"In line with the development of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the Islamic republic began an important stage of research and development of the advanced generation of IR-8 centrifuges," AEOI said in a statement.



The statement said that this important stage of nuclear enrichment research and development is based on rights and commitments within the JCPOA, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal.



The international agreement on the nuclear program of Iran was reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States -- plus Germany) and the European Union.

