178,000 policemen on duty to ensure smooth traffic on lunar New Year's day

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/29 19:14:54





About 178,000 policemen were on duty nationwide Saturday, the lunar New Year's day, to ensure smooth traffic, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).No major traffic accidents or jams had been reported as of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, said the MPS's traffic management bureau, adding that efforts have been made to alleviate traffic pressure on the roads to temples and scenic spots.The traffic flow is expected to rise on Sunday, the second day of the Spring Festival holiday, as people usually go out to visit relatives on the day.The traffic management bureau warns drivers against drunk driving and speeding.