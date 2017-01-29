Performance held to celebrate Chinese lunar new year in C China

People perform a fire dragon dance in a shower of molten iron which sparks like fireworks in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2017. The performance was held to celebrate Chinese lunar new year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

