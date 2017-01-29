Highlights of Australian Open tennis championships Day 14

Abigail Spears (R) of the United States and Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia compete during the mixed doubles final match against Sania Mirza of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 29, 2017. Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal won 2-0. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Serena Williams of the United States poses with the trophy in the locker room after winning the women's singles final match against her sister Venus Williams at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2017. Serena Williams won 2-0. (Xinhua/Tennis Australia)