Events celebrating Chinese New Year held in Poland

A series of events celebrating the Chinese New Year were held on Saturday in many Polish cities including the capital Warsaw and Wroclaw in the southwest of the country.



The SWPS University prepared an appealing New Year's celebrations program on Saturday and Sunday, including a lecture on Chinese New Year pictures by Professor Krzysztof Gawlikowski, a leading expert on China.



The events also included a quiz about Chinese New Year which covered the topics of Chinese customs and traditions, a calligraphy workshop, Chinese board games and a traditional New Year meal with dumplings.



He Juan, head of the education section of the Chinese Embassy in Poland, said that the Chinese-Polish cooperation in the educational field has been constantly growing, and has played an important role in the development of the relations of the two countries.



She expressed hope that the cooperation between the Polish and Chinese students might contribute to better mutual understanding and develop smoothly.



Also on Saturday, Wroclaw National Museum, together with the Confucius Institute at the University of Wroclaw, organized Chinese New Year-themed workshops, displays and shows, bringing Chinese culture closer to Polish citizens.



Visitors were taught how to make Chinese lanterns, paint on fans or became acquainted with the basics of calligraphy art.

