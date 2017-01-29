Irish PM rules out future coalition with opposition Sinn Fein

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) and Fine Gael (United Ireland Party) leader Enda Kenny said on Saturday that his party will not enter into coalition government with opposition Sinn Fein.
"The Fine Gael party position is, has been and will remain, not to enter into coalition government with Sinn Fein," Kenny said in a statement.
"As I have stated many times previously, I don't believe the parties to be in anyway compatible, in particular on economic issues where Sinn Fein policy would lead to massive job losses and seriously undermine business and investment," he said.
"My focus and that of the government I lead is to manage the nation's affairs in the interests of its citizens."
"We have immediate challenges that must be dealt with, including Brexit
and we will meet those challenges head on as we have done successfully many times before," he added.
In the 2016 general election, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail (Republican Party) didn't win an overall majority.
Fine Gael, which has 50 seats in the Dail Eireann, lower house of the Irish parliament, is still the largest party in Ireland in terms of TDs (members of parliament). Fianna Fail, having 44 seats, is the second largest party.
Fine Gael then formed a minority government with with independent TDs, with party leader Kenny serving as Taoiseach for the second time. Kenny has led the party since 2002.
Gerry Adams' Sinn Fein made a historic breakthrough to win 23 seats. The party is now the third largest in terms of TDs.
In another development, Adams said there is "no possibility of his party propping up a Fine Gael government".
"Fine Gael should stop getting into a tizzy on this issue. The Taoiseach should also stop flip-flopping. I would like to help calm Fine Gael down," the Sinn Fein party leader said, when responding to comments on a possible future coalition made by Kenny.
"There is no possibility of Sinn Fein propping up Fine Gael in government, given their disastrous policies. That is the role that Fianna Fail have taken on," Adams said.