25 Chinese tourists on board missing boat off Malaysia's Sabah state rescued: China's Consulate General's office

Twenty-five Chinese tourists have been rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state on North Borneo, said China's Consulate General's Office on Sunday.



The Consulate General's Office based in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, said the survivors were rescued by several vessels and will be sent to the nearby Labuan island for medical check-up.



The boat carrying 31 people, including 28 tourists from China, went missing on Saturday after sailing from Kota Kinabalu, the state capital, to Pulau Mengalum, a popular tourist island, some 60 km west to Kota Kinabalu.



The skipper and one of the crew was rescued earlier when trying to look for help. The search effort is ongoing for those who remained missing and authorities said they would deploy aerial asset to continue searching at night.

