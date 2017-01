Roger Federer returns the ball during the men's singles final between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Switzerland's Roger Federer won his 18th major title by beating his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to claim the Australian Open on Sunday.