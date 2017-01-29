Chinese enjoy themselves through various ways in lunar new year holiday

People participate in a tug of war game in Zhengda Town of Songtao Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 28, 2017. On the first day of the Chinese lunar new year, people enjoy themselves through various ways around China. (Xinhua/Li Tian)

People visit an aquarium in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 28, 2017. On the first day of the Chinese lunar new year, people enjoy themselves through various ways around China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A boy plays at a ski resort in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2017. On the first day of the Chinese lunar new year, people enjoy themselves through various ways around China. (Xinhua/Shen Jizhong)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in a hand wrestling game in Zhengda Town of Songtao Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 28, 2017. On the first day of the Chinese lunar new year, people enjoy themselves through various ways around China. (Xinhua/Li Tian)