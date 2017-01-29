Protesters took to San Francisco International Airport on Saturday afternoon to denounce US President Donald Trump
's executive order banning entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The rally was staged as some immigrants have reportedly been held at the airport, known as SFO, since Saturday morning.
"What we're not clear about is who or what type of families are being held, whether they're from Syria or Iran or other countries, we don't know for certain," Lara Kiswani, an organizer with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, was quoted by a local TV channel as saying.
"We have lawyers currently at SFO," she added.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the international terminal of SFO, which said via its Twitter account that "lower level roadway to the (airport's) International Terminal is now closed."
SFO is the largest airport in the San Francisco Bay Area, which is one of the most diversified regions in terms of ethnicity across the United States and harbors the highest density of high-tech businesses. Google and Apple, among other tech giants, have expressed serious concerns.
Confusion and chaos have erupted since Trump signed the executive order on Friday, which targeted citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and is widely described as a "Muslim ban."
Similar protests have also taken place at airports in New York, Washington D.C., Denver and some other US cities.