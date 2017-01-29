Trump aims to enhance US security cooperation with France

In a telephone conversation with French President Francois Hollande, Trump reaffirmed the US commitment to NATO and stressed the importance of all NATO allies sharing the burden on defense spending, the White House said in a statement.



Trump and Hollande also discussed military and defense cooperation both within bilateral frameworks and through NATO.



In a recent interview, Trump said NATO was "obsolete because it was not taking care of terror," and he complained that various members of the bloc were not paying their dues, which was "very unfair to the United States."



At a joint press conference with Trump in Washington on Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the US president confirmed that he is "100 percent" behind NATO.

