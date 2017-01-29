Death toll from flu rises to 26 in Greece

The death toll from complications of the seasonal flu has risen to 26 so far this year across Greece, up from 14 a week ago, according to the latest data from the Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).



The 26 individuals were aged 38-92, and all of them except one were suffering from chronic health issues.



With most victims having not been vaccinated, doctors are advising patients, particularly those in high-risk groups, to get a flu shot as soon as possible.



According to KEELPNO, a total of 144 serious flu cases have been reported nationwide from October until Jan. 22, and only 21 percent of these patients were inoculated against flu.



Greece recorded 80 deaths from complications of flu virus strains in 2016 and more than 100 in 2015. As the country is entering the peak flu season in February, experts urge the public to take precautionary measures and get flu shots.

