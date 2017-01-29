Direct flight to be launched between Australia's Sydney and China's Wuhan

A new route by China Eastern Airlines has been announced on Sunday, which will see 21,500 additional passengers per year travelling from China to Australia.



The Wuhan to Sydney route will operate tri-weekly and boost the Australian economy by an expected 86 million Australian dollars (65 million US dollars) per year.



Sydney Airport managing director Kerrie Mather was excited to announce the new route during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, saying it will provide "additional capacity during this peak period for Chinese travelers."



"This new route provides direct access to the most populous city in central China and a major business and transportation hub," Mather said.



Kathy Zhang, China Eastern Airlines Oceania general manager said the new Wuhan service means China Eastern now offers 26 weekly flights between China and Sydney.

