Venezuela holds first public ceremony for Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/29 22:31:00





Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Delcy Rodriguez and Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela Zhao Bentang attended the ceremony, highlighting the strength of bilateral ties, and expressed their good wishes for the new year.



The ceremony, held in Caracas' central Bolivar Square, attracted tens of hundreds of visitors. Chinese food, traditional Chinese medicine, Chinese calligraphy, paper-cutting, porcelain as well as a fashion show and a Chinese martial arts performance were featured at the event.



Rodriguez said the rooster "is a mark of wisdom and intelligence."



For his part, Zhao gave "the warmest welcome to all the Chinese compatriots and Venezuelan friends who accompany us today in this first celebration of the Chinese New Year in Venezuela."



In terms of China-Venezuela ties, Zhao said that in 2016, the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries "maintained a good growth impetus" and saw advances in political, economic, social and cultural cooperation.



"China will continue to deepen its traditional friendship with Venezuela, elevating bilateral relations to a higher level, and promoting the creation of a Sino-Venezuelan community which is characterized by common interests, interdependence and linked destinies," Zhao said.



Caracas and Beijing are currently jointly developing 672 projects, which mainly focus on strengthening commerce, productive sectors, science and technology, oil and mining, culture and education.

