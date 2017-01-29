China's bar association pledges enhanced reforms, self-discipline

China's lawyers association has pledged to deepen reforms across relevant systems, promote self-discipline and improve services for the country's lawyers.



According to a document published by the All China Lawyers Association Sunday, the association will establish a regulation to protect lawyers' rights in their practices and a center will be set up within the association in this regard.



Also, the association will streamline the system to ensure that lawyers who have violated professional rules and ethics will be punished, the document said.



The national association will design a unified data system that will offer advice on management and services available to the country's lawyers, the document said.

