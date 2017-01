Watanabe sets men's 200 breast world record

Ippei Watanabe broke the world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minute, 6.67 seconds at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup on Sunday, Kyodo reported.



The 19-year-old swimmer shaved 0.34 seconds off the previous mark, held for four years by compatriot Akihiro Yamaguchi, according to Kyodo.



"I've achieved one of my dreams, so I'm out of my head with joy," Watanabe was quoted as saying.