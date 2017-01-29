15 terrorists killed, 7 others wounded in renewed operations in S. Philippines

About 15 terrorists including an Indonesian were killed, while seven others were wounded in the renewed military offensive operations in southern Philippines, an official said Sunday.



Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said the slain Indonesian terror suspect was identified only as Mohisen.



Two of the seven wounded terrorists were certain Amirul and Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was reportedly "severely wounded."



The military conducted airstrikes past midnight on January 26 in the municipality of Butig in southern province of Lanao del Sur where local terror Maute Group, which has links with Islamic State (IS), has been operating.



AFP chief of staff General Eduardo Ano said President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to end the terror groups in Western Mindanao by the end of June.



The Abu Sayyaf is also a local terrorist group, which allegedly pledged allegiance to IS.

