Saudi Arabia reports 2 new MERS cases

The Saudi Health Ministry on Sunday registered two fresh cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) corona virus infection, bringing to nine the total cases posted in the past eight days, Al Arabiya local news reported.



The two patients, both in their seventies, were listed as in critical condition. They had lived in different localities but both had direct and indirect "interaction" with camels, it said.



Saudi health authorities have been warning of MERS risks from direct interactions with camels without taking precautions like wearing masks, though many believe camels are not the main cause and transmitters of the virus.



Saudi Arabia registered 1,549 MERS cases in the last four years, including 641 deaths.



According to the health ministry, a quarter of the cases contracted the virus at health facilities.



Saudi Arabia registered the first and highest MERS cases in the world. Although the number of new cases has dropped drastically over the years, such cases usually rise during cold weather.

