UAE to grant Russian travelers visas on arrival

Russian travelers will get visas on arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a cabinet decree approved on Sunday, UAE state news agency WAM reported.



Under the decree approved by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Russian citizens are granted an entry visa for 30 days for the first time, renewable one time only for another 30 days, WAM said.



The decree will "enhance strategic cooperation and the common ambitions" of the two countries, said the report.



The UAE is considered the 10th largest foreign investor in Russia, with projects valued at 66 billion dirham (17.98 billion US dollars) up to 2014.



In 2015, non-oil trade between the two countries reached 9 billion dirham (2.45 billion dollars).



According to WAM, the UAE received more than 600,000 Russian tourists in the past two years.

