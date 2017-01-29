Iran tells citizens to exercise caution over US visits

Iran on Sunday told its citizens visiting the United States to make sure that there would be no problem for them to enter the country, official IRNA news agency reported.
The advisory came after reports that several Iranian passengers have been barred from boarding flights to the United States.
US President Donald Trump
signed an executive order on Friday to restrict immigration from countries that he said are "compromised by terrorism."
A White House official later named the restricted countries as Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.
Iran condemns Washington's "uncalculated and illegal" decision, and strongly advises its nationals to acquire authentic information that they would not face any problem on the way to or upon entry into the United States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.