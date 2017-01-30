Chinese tourists rescued from Malaysia's boat sinking arrive in Kota Kinabalu

Chinese tourists who have been rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state arrive in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Jan. 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Tong)

Chinese tourists who have been rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state arrive in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Jan. 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Xue Fei)

People who have been rescued after their boat sank off Malaysia's Sabah state arrive in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Jan. 30, 2017. Three Chinese tourists on board a boat which sank off Malaysia's Sabah state were confirmed dead early Monday after being rescued. Three Chinese tourists have passed away among the 25 people rescued so far, while six people remained missing, said Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar, Director General of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. The Chinese tourists who were rescued and the bodies of those passed away arrived in Kota Kinabalu early Monday. (Xinhua)

The bodies of Chinese victims in a boat sinking arrive in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Jan. 30, 2017. Three Chinese tourists on board a boat which sank off Malaysia's Sabah state were confirmed dead early Monday after being rescued. (Xinhua/Xue Fei)