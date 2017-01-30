THAAD overshadows 25th anniversary of Beijing-Seoul diplomacy

In August, 25 years ago, China and South Korea established diplomatic ties. But the current bilateral relationship is being overshadowed by Seoul's insistence on deploying the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD
) system on its soil. If Seoul completes the deployment in Seongju County by July as planned, will anyone from the two sides still be in the mood for the 25th anniversary celebration? People will more likely be overwhelmed by fears that confrontation will dominate the trajectory of bilateral relations.
Until July of last year, China-South Korea ties had been at its best with significant achievements in trade and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. In June 2015, the two countries signed a landmark free trade agreement. They have forged a partnership in "realizing common development, promoting regional peace, revitalizing Asia and promoting international prosperity." This not only benefits the two peoples, but also facilitates the peace and development of Northeast Asia and the whole world.
But, the relationship was like a huge bubble that would soon burst. THAAD deployment
, which so far appears to be irreversible despite strong objection from China and Russia, has steeply deteriorated the bilateral ties. The military exchanges between the two neighbors were suspended in July. South Korea claimed that its performers were banned in China and blamed the Chinese authorities for every little mishap between the two countries. While Beijing has not even started imposing any sanctions, South Korea apparently has got high-strung and sensitive.
In early January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing with a delegation from South Korea's opposition party led by Song Young-gil. But the trip has done very little to improve the bilateral ties.
The two countries are locked in a conundrum. One the one hand, there are rising calls within China for safeguarding the country's national security and interests, and taking countermeasures to strike back against THAAD deployment. On the other, Seoul shows no sign of taking a step back from the deployment of the system.
In early January, Kim Kwan-jin, chief of South Korea's National Security Office, and Michael Flynn, the new US national security adviser, confirmed the deployment of the THAAD system during their meeting. And former UN chief Ban Ki-moon also said recently that it is appropriate for South Korea to host the anti-missile system given the threat from North Korea.
For the mainstream media outlets in South Korea, THAAD deployment is unlikely to make considerable impact on the country's relations with China. They believe that the neighbor's objection actually lies in its dissatisfaction about South Korea relying on China economically and on the US militarily. And with limited means to retaliate and sanction South Korea, China won't completely freeze its ties with the country since it is irreplaceable strategically.
Seoul's well-calculated decision on THAAD deployment implies the convention of South Korea's conservative politicians to dance to the US tune. It intends to tell China bluntly that the Washington-Seoul alliance is unbreakable and China shouldn't place blame on South Korea. From Seoul's perspective, if Beijing and Moscow don't want the THAAD system and the defense cost thereby pushed up by the deployment, they should take actions to hold back Pyongyang's nuclear development.
Varied understandings about THAAD deployment have eroded the strategic trust between the two countries. In fact, South Korea has made a perilous decision that helps the US counter China at the cost of its own independence. But China won't just swallow the damage as they may expect.
Within a short period, it is hard for Beijing and Seoul to balance their interests and make concessions acceptable to both. While the bilateral relationship is politically dim, how can their economic losses be compensated? The THAAD system may be able to protect South Korea's national security, but can it guarantee the country's hard-earned economic ranking in the world?
The chilly political ties between the two countries will eclipse the vitality and dynamics in the rest of their expansive cooperation. When peoples feel downbeat about the relationship, there may also be nationalism emerging.
History will show what South Korea turns its back on is not China, but its real mission.
