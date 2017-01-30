Temple fairs held around China during Spring Festival holidays

An old man weaves straw grasshoppers and frogs at a temple fair in Xianghe, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2017. Temple fairs were held in many places during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Rooster-shaped toys are sold at a temple fair in Xianghe, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2017. Temple fairs were held in many places during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

People perform Yangge, a form of Chinese folk dance, at a temple fair in Xianghe, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2017. Temple fairs were held in many places during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

People perform Yangge, a form of Chinese folk dance, at a temple fair in Xianghe, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2017. Temple fairs were held in many places during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A man blows to make a sugar figurine at a temple fair in Xianghe, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 29, 2017. Temple fairs were held in many places during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

People visit a temple fair during the Spring Festival holidays in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A tourist makes a selfie as she beats a drum at a temple fair during the Spring Festival holidays in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform at a temple fair during the Spring Festival holidays in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform a lion dance at a temple fair during the Spring Festival holidays in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform at a temple fair during the Spring Festival holidays in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)