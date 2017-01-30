Plane crash kills 6 in Venezuela

Six people died on Saturday after a small plane crashed in Venezuela, authorities said Sunday.



The BE-58 aircraft was en route from the northern Venezuelan city of Barcelona to the touristic area of Margarita off the South American country's northern coast when it went down, according to a press release from the attorney general's office.



Other details of the flight were not released, and the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.



The attorney general has launched a probe, said the statement.

