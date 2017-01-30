74 tourism websites closed for violations

A total of 74 tourism websites have been closed in a nationwide campaign that began in September, according to China's Internet regulator.



Violations included failure to register in accordance with law, counterfeiting legal tourism websites, and disseminating illegal content involving gambling and pornography, said a statement issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China.



The administration called on consumers to choose tourism products through legal websites and encouraged the public to report violations.

