Hamburg agree deal for Brazilian midfielder Walace

Bundesliga club Hamburg have agreed to sign Brazilian midfielder Walace in a deal reportedly worth 10 million euros.



The highly rated 21-year-old traveled to Germany on the weekend after Hamburg met the financial demands of Brazilian Serie A outfit Gremio.



"Gremio have reached an agreement with Hamburg for the sale of midfielder Walace," the Porto Alegre side said on Twitter.



Walace has made 65 appearances for Gremio since his first-team debut in 2014. He was part of the Brazil team that won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August.

