Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in London

People watch dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Artists perform during the celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

People watch lion dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (5th L, front), Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming (3rd R, front) and other guests attend the celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

People watch lion dance in Chinatown during the celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Performers take part in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Performers take part in the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)