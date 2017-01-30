Visitor mauled by tiger evades entrance ticket

The man who died after being mauled by a tiger at a wildlife zoo in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province climbed over barbed wire to evade entrance ticket.



A statement published by the Ningbo Youngor Zoo on late Sunday said that the man surnamed Zhang, from Central China's Hubei Province, went to the zoo with his wife and two children and a friend couple on Sunday afternoon. Zhang, with his friend surnamed Li, climbed over a 3-meter-high wall and entered the tiger enclosure while ignoring the warning sign. Li did not make it.



The tiger had been shot to death and the zoo has stopped operation, The Beijing News reported.



Staff members used fireworks to drive away the tiger after it mauled Zhang and tried to snatch him away.



Videos circulated online show the man was in blood as the tiger snatched him.



There is a river that separates the tiger enclosure and the visitors. It is unknown why the man crossed the river.



A woman was mauled to death in July at the Badaling Safari World in Beijing, where visitors can drive in their vehicles but the woman went out of her car despite warnings.

