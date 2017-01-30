Chinese tourist dies on trek to Qomolangma base camp in Nepal

A Chinese tourist died of high altitude sickness in Nepal's Solukhumbu district along the Everest region on Sunday, police confirmed.



The Chinese embassy in Nepal has also confirmed the death of the tourist.



The 51-year-old Chinese national breathed his last in Gorak Shep located at 5,164 meters above sea level. He was trekking towards Qomolangma base camp with three other compatriots and a local porter guide.



Inspector Pradhumna Adhikari based in the district told Xinhua over phone that "A Chinese tourist was rescued from Gorak Shep through helicopter on Sunday morning. He was taken to Pasang Lhamu hospital in Lukla after he complained of altitude symptoms but he died on the way."



The hospital confirmed that the reason of his death is high altitude sickness.



Pasang Sherpa, an administrative officer in the hospital, told Xinhua that they received the Chinese tourist at 7:30 a.m. (local time) but he was already dead.



According to Tourist Police Office Lukla, the Chinese tourist started trekking on Jan. 23 from Lukla, the gateway to world's highest peak Qomolangma.



After the incident on Sunday morning, the team members have however continued their trek to base camp located at an altitude of 5,364 meters.



Although the dry winter is not a suitable time for trekking in the Everest region, few foreign tourists prefer solo trekking in this season, according to the Department of Tourism.



The Chinese national was also trekking in the region without the support of any official trekking agencies.



More than 10,000 foreign trekkers visit the Everest region annually for trekking and mountaineering, mostly from China, the United States, Britain, Canada, Japan and France.

