Cold front brings temperature down in East China

Festival lanterns are blown by strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
Festival lanterns are blown by strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
People exercise in strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
Trees are blown by strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
A man cycles against strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
A woman cycles against strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)