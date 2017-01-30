Cold front brings temperature down in East China

Festival lanterns are blown by strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Festival lanterns are blown by strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

People exercise in strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Trees are blown by strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A man cycles against strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A woman cycles against strong wind in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 30, 2017. A cold front brought gales and dragged temperatures down here. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)